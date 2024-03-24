RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress names Rai from Varanasi, Digvijaya from Rajgarh
March 24, 2024  00:06
Digvijaya Singh
Digvijaya Singh
The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, fielding its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The party has left the Nagaur parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan for the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. 

The Congress fielded its veteran leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and newly-inducted leader Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. 

In Tamil Nadu, the party has fielded Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar and S Jothimani from Karur. 

For Uttar Pradesh, where the party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and is contesting on 17 seats, the Congress announced candidates for nine seats. These include Rai from Varanasi, Danish Ali from Amroha, Imran Masood from Saharanpur and Alok Mishra from Kanpur. 

With this, the Congress has now declared a total of 183 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - KKR survive Klaasen blitz after Russell rampage
In Pictures - KKR survive Klaasen blitz after Russell rampage

Heinrich Klaasen's entertaining half-century went in vain as Andre Russell's all-round effort steered Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling four-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Iyer opens up about 'butterflies in stomach' vs SRH
Iyer opens up about 'butterflies in stomach' vs SRH

'Right from the 17th over, I had butterflies in the stomach! To be honest, I thought anything can happen in the last over'

133 dead in Russia terror attack; 4 gunmen among 11 arrested
133 dead in Russia terror attack; 4 gunmen among 11 arrested

The Islamic State of Iran and Syria has claimed responsibility for the massive attack on concert hall in the Russian capital, CNN reported.

Mumbai college students forced to listen to Piyush Goyal's son's speech: Oppn
Mumbai college students forced to listen to Piyush Goyal's son's speech: Oppn

Thakur College of Science and Commerce, post the controversy, said the event aimed to encourage students, particularly first time voters, to participate in the upcoming general elections but added "the matter", possibly a reference to...

Cong leader joins BJP's demand for Kejriwal's resignation
Cong leader joins BJP's demand for Kejriwal's resignation

The Bharatiya Janata Party also slammed Kejriwal's continuation as the chief minister of Delhi despite being under arrest, saying it is the most unfortunate moment in the country's political journey and the worst kind of politics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances