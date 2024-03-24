RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Buduan boys' father attempts self-immolation
March 24, 2024  16:28
image
The father of the Budaun boys who were killed by a barber in their house set his bike on fire and tried to immolate himself too, upset over the fact the police have yet not been able to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Two children were killed in the Baba colony area here on March 19.

Vinod Kumar, their father, after setting his bike on fire, tried to immolate himself but was stopped by police.

Vinod's mother Munni Devi said it's been six days since she lost her grandchildren but the police were yet to come up with a motive behind the cruelty.

"It seems that the police are hiding something," she said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said Vinod was missing his children because of Holi and set his bike on fire in rage.

"Seeing their shoes, clothes and other festival items, he could not stop himself and set fire to his bike to vent his anger," he said.

After the incident, Sajid and Javed, both barbers, were identified as the assailants.

While Sajid was killed in an encounter with police the same day, Javed had on March 22 surrendered at the Satellite Police Outpost of the Baradari Police Station in neighbouring Bareilly district.

According to police, Javed had been on the run since the killings and had stayed at his in-laws' house before moving to Delhi, where his acquaintances told him that the police were looking for him. He later surrendered.

Hours after the incident on March 19, Sajid was shot dead in an encounter with police.

Sajid had entered the house of a family he knew and allegedly attacked Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife.

Ayush and Ahaan died on the spot, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital with serious wounds.

The Budaun district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid's encounter.    -- PTI
