BJP's Kanpur MP 'not willing' to contest polls
March 24, 2024  20:51
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kanpur Lok Sabha seat Satyadev Pachauri on Sunday expressed unwillingness in fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and conveyed the same to party's national president J P Nadda.

'It is a humble request to you that at present I am not willing to contest on the Kanpur seat in 2024-Lok Sabha elections,' Pachauri said in a letter addressed to Nadda.

'Thus my name should not be discussed. I am a faithful worker of the party and will continue to do the work given by the party,' he added in the letter in Hindi.

Pachauri also shared the signed letter on his official handle on social media platform 'X'.

The BJP is yet to announce its nominee from Kanpur seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP gave ticket to Pachauri from the seat in 2019.

BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi won from the seat in 2014.  -- PTI
