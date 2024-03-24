RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's 5th LS list: Kangana Ranaut fielded from Mandi
March 24, 2024  21:25
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress.

The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal who joined the BJP today will contest from Haryana's Kurukshetra on a BJP ticket.

Jindal represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha for two terms (2004-2014).

However, he lost to the BJP's Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019.   -- ANI
