BJP likely to release 4th list of LS candidates today
March 24, 2024  08:36
Bharatiya Janta Party held a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Saturday to decide the names of the candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  

The list, which is expected to be announced on Sunday, will include candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. 

The decision was made during a three-hour Central Election Committee meeting attended by key BJP leaders on Saturday.  

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, among others.  

As per party sources, in Uttar Pradesh, 10 names were discussed and finalized. 

Out of the total 24 seats left to announce, 10 were discussed and are expected to be announced in the fourth list.  

In Odisha, 21 seats were discussed. 

As per sources, Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to contest from from Sambhal, Sambit Patra from Puri, and Aprajita Sarangi from Bhubneshwar in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. -- ANI
