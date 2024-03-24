RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bhojshala survey: Mosque body submits objections
March 24, 2024  11:14
A view of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex/ANI Photo
A view of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex/ANI Photo
The Archaeological Survey of India continued the survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district for the third day on Sunday. 

The Kamal Maula Mosque Welfare Society President Abdul Samad, one of the parties in the court, told reporters that he has submitted some of his objections to the ASI via e-mail on Saturday. 

"Our objection is that the ASI should not include in the survey the objects put up inside Bhojshala after 2003. I have sent my objections through e-mail," he said. 

Samad said three ASI teams were working inside the complex. "I am the only person from the (mosque welfare) society who is inside during the survey. My objection is that the ASI team should work at one place and not at three places," he said. 

On Sunday morning, a team of the ASI, accompanied by senior police and local administration officials, reached the disputed complex in this tribal-dominated district. Petitioners from the Hindu side -- Ashish Goyal and Gopal Sharma - also reached the Bhojshala complex. 

Heavy police security has been deployed at the site. -- PTI
