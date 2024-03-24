RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP to hold crucial meet to 'decide strategy'
March 24, 2024  12:08
The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a meeting of its leaders, MLAs and councillors on Sunday to decide its future strategy following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak will preside over the meeting.

"This is the first big meeting after the arrest of the party supremo. There is likely to be discussions on the party's future strategy," a source said.

Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.   -- PTI
