5 crushed to death by dumper over dispute in Jhalwar
March 24, 2024  15:19
Two brothers were among five men allegedly crushed to death by a dumper over a dispute in the Pagaria area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred late on Saturday and the two accused -- Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh -- fled the spot after the crime, they added. 

The victims are siblings Bharat Singh (22) and Dhiraj Singh (20), and Tufan Singh (33), Goverdhan Singh (28) and Balu Singh (20) of Binnayga Fanta village.

Pagaria SHO Vijendra Singh told PTI that there was a dispute between Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh -- aged around 20-22 -- and Bharat Singh and others late on Saturday.

The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained, he told PTI.

Having failed to resolve the dispute, Bharat Singh, his brother and the three other victims left for the police station on two motorcycles, he said.

They had barely travelled half a kilometre when Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh allegedly got a dumper parked nearby and drove it over the motorcycles, killing four on the spot.

The fifth victim died on the way to hospital, the SHO said. The two accused then abandoned the dumper and fled, he said.

Circle Officer Prem Kumar said the reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained. It has been learnt that initially there was no major enmity or rivalry between the victims and the accused.

The accused are yet to be traced, he said.

The police have lodged a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh, SHO Vijendra Singh said.

The victims were daily-wage labourers. The post-mortem of the bodies is underway, he added.   -- PTI
