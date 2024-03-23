RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will set up Kejriwal's office in jail if...: Mann
March 23, 2024  19:15
image
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal is sent to jail, they will approach the court seeking permission to set up his office in prison to run his government from there.
 
He also asserted that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in the Aam Aadmi Party.
 
"It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail," Mann told PTI videos in an interview when asked about the arrest of the Delhi chief minister and AAP chief by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case and how he will run his government if he is sent to judicial custody.
 
The BJP has demanded the resignation of Kejriwal after he was remanded in ED custody till March 28.
 
"The law says he can work from jail till found guilty. We will seek permission from the Supreme Court, High Court for setting up office in the jail and the government will function," Mann said.

He said that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in AAP because he created the party out of the anti-corruption movement and is its senior founder member. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Points Table: IPL 2024
Points Table: IPL 2024

The Points Table of Indian Premier League 2024.

IPL PIX: Curran hits fifty as Punjab Kings down Delhi
IPL PIX: Curran hits fifty as Punjab Kings down Delhi

Sam Curran's counter-attacking fifty powered Punjab Kings to a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2024 match in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Will set up CM Kejriwal's office in jail if...: Mann
Will set up CM Kejriwal's office in jail if...: Mann

He also asserted that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in the AAP.

After backlash, Army scraps seminar on UCC in J-K
After backlash, Army scraps seminar on UCC in J-K

The Army cancelled the event "due to implementation of the Model Code of Conduct".

Irony that Kejriwal who was part of anti-graft movement...: Hazare
Irony that Kejriwal who was part of anti-graft movement...: Hazare

Hazare in a statement accused Kejriwal of betraying the trust of crores of countrymen and rued that political ambitions destroyed the 2011 anti-corruption movement.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances