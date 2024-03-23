Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday.





He was 68.





Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said.





He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they said.





His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.





Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released Raktabeej.





Deb had acted in over 200 works -- theatre, serial, film and web series.





He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.





The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor. -- PTI