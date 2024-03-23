RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Union minister Nisith Pramanik has 14 criminal cases against him: Affidavit
March 23, 2024  16:49
Union minister Nisith Pramanik, who has been renominated by the BJP in Cooch Behar seat for the Lok Sabha elections, has 14 criminal cases pending against him, according to an affidavit filed by him along with his nomination paper.

Of the 14 cases pending against the Union Minister of State for Home, nine were registered between 2018 and 2020. The other cases were filed between 2009 and 2014, as per the affidavit.

He joined the BJP in 2019 after he was expelled from the Trinamool Congress in 2018 over allegedly putting up several independents in that year's panchayat polls in the state against party-nominated contestants in Cooch Behar district.

Claiming that the criminal cases were politically motivated, a district functionary of the BJP said that most of the FIRs against Pramanik were registered after he cut off ties with the ruling TMC in West Bengal and thereafter joined the saffron party.

The cases registered against the Union minister range from attempt to murder and rioting to house trespass and unlawful assembly.

He stated in his affidavit that charges were not framed against him in any of the cases registered against him.

While 12 of these cases were registered in various police stations in Cooch Behar district, two were in Alipurduar.

In his affidavit to the Election Commission before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Pramanik had declared 11 pending criminal cases against him. -- PTI
