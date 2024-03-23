Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park





Delhi minister Gopal Rai said all AAP MLAs, councillors and office-bearers, and INDIA bloc representatives will gather at Shaheedi Park at 10 am on Saturday -- the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev -- and take a pledge to save democracy.





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the programme, Rai said.





The Delhi police officials said roads leading to Shaheedi Park have yet to be shut but may be closed depending on the situation.





"If they try to march or hold a protest, action will be taken," a senior officer said.





Traffic may also be hit in parts of central Delhi due to heavy barricading and police deployment.





A local court on Friday remanded Kejriwal in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. -- PTI

