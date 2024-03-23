RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajnath to celebrate Holi with military personnel in Siachen
March 23, 2024  18:09
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he will visit Siachen area -- the world's highest battlefield -- on March 24 and celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel deployed there.
   
The festival of colour will be celebrated from March 24-25.
 
"Tomorrow, 24th March, I shall be in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there," Singh posted on X.
 
The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds
 
Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius. -- PTI 
