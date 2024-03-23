Pak sponsoring terrorism at industry level: Jaishankar

Underlining that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism at almost an "industry level", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that the mood in India now is not to overlook terrorists and it "will not skirt this problem anymore".

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, made these remarks during a Q&A round held post his lecture session on his authored book Why Bharat Matters at Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of National University of Singapore (NUS).

"Every country wants a stable neighbourhood...if nothing else you want at least a quiet neighbourhood," he said in response to a question on India's ties with Pakistan.

However, unfortunately, it is not the same with India, he said.

Underlining that Pakistan has been sponsoring terrorism against India, Jaishankar asked, "How do you deal with a neighbour who does not hide the fact that they use terrorism as an instrument of statecraft?"

"It's not a one-off happening...but very sustained, almost at an industry level...So what we have come to conclude is that we have to find a way of addressing (the menace), that dodging the problem gets us nowhere, it only invites more trouble," he said.