RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak sponsoring terrorism at industry level: Jaishankar
March 23, 2024  15:45
image
Underlining that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism at almost an "industry level", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that the mood in India now is not to overlook terrorists and it "will not skirt this problem anymore".
 
Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, made these remarks during a Q&A round held post his lecture session on his authored book Why Bharat Matters at Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of National University of Singapore (NUS).
 
"Every country wants a stable neighbourhood...if nothing else you want at least a quiet neighbourhood," he said in response to a question on India's ties with Pakistan.
 
However, unfortunately, it is not the same with India, he said.
 
Underlining that Pakistan has been sponsoring terrorism against India, Jaishankar asked, "How do you deal with a neighbour who does not hide the fact that they use terrorism as an instrument of statecraft?"
 
"It's not a one-off happening...but very sustained, almost at an industry level...So what we have come to conclude is that we have to find a way of addressing (the menace), that dodging the problem gets us nowhere, it only invites more trouble," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

115 dead in Russia terror attack, 4 gunmen among 11 arrested
115 dead in Russia terror attack, 4 gunmen among 11 arrested

The Islamic State of Iran and Syria has claimed responsibility for the massive attack on concert hall in the Russian capital, CNN reported.

6 Congress rebels, 3 Independent MLAs in Himachal join BJP
6 Congress rebels, 3 Independent MLAs in Himachal join BJP

Though Sukhu has been putting up a brave face and there appears to be no immediate threat to his government, the BJP is looking to bring down his dispensation with bypoll wins amid a view that it may draw more legislators of the ruling...

AAP claims Delhi office 'sealed' ahead of LS polls
AAP claims Delhi office 'sealed' ahead of LS polls

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it is against the "level playing field" promised by the Constitution.

In extreme pain...: : Jaggi Vasudev pens poem from hospital
In extreme pain...: : Jaggi Vasudev pens poem from hospital

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Gangster Prasad Pujari brought back to India from China
Gangster Prasad Pujari brought back to India from China

Pujari is allegedly involved in eight serious cases in Mumbai, including firing, extortion and murder. A resident of Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, he had fled from the country years ago. He had allegedly targeted builders and businessmen in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances