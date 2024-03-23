RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No jail can keep him behind bars: Kejriwal's wife
March 23, 2024  12:43
image
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, in her first address following his arrest, on Saturday read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country.

In a message from the Enforcement Directorate's custody, the Delhi chief minister said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return. 

He also assured that it has never happened that he failed to fulfil any promise, assuring women about the implementation of a scheme that will provide an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to eligible beneficiaries.

The Delhi chief minister is in ED custody till March 28, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy. 

"Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal said.

He added that he was born for struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in future as well.

Kejriwal also asserted that India has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the world. There are internal and external forces that are trying to weaken the country and these need to be fought, he said.

The AAP leader also appealed to the women to visit temples and seek blessings for him. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal seeks cop's removal from security for alleged misconduct
Kejriwal seeks cop's removal from security for alleged misconduct

A Delhi court has directed to preserve CCTV camera footage.

Don't hate BJP: Kejriwal's wife reads out his message from jail
Don't hate BJP: Kejriwal's wife reads out his message from jail

Kejriwal said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return.

Money went to BJP, arrest JP Nadda: AAP counters ED charges
Money went to BJP, arrest JP Nadda: AAP counters ED charges

Atishi alleged that the BJP received "proceeds of crime" in its bank accounts

CBI raids Mahua Moitra's premises in cash-for-query case
CBI raids Mahua Moitra's premises in cash-for-query case

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation.

Verstappen on pole at Australian Grand Prix
Verstappen on pole at Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Formula One World champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday with Carlos Sainz qualifying alongside on the front row for Ferrari two weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances