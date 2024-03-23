Modi departs for India after fruitful two-day visit to Bhutan





On Saturday morning, Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance in Thimphu.





In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as well as Prime Minister Tobgay were present at the Paro International Airport to see off Prime Minister Modi.





"I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi," Modi posted on X.





"This has been a very special Bhutan visit. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo."





"I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan," he wrote on X. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for India after a fruitful two-day visit to Bhutan where he assured the Himalayan nation of New Delhi's support in its quest for development and vowed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.