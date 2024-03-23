Intention behind electoral bonds scheme was good: Gadkari





The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said all political parties need to sit together and deliberate if the Supreme Court gives any further direction on the matter.





He made the comments at an event organised by a media house in GIFT City near Gandhinagar on Friday.





"When Arun Jaitely was (Union finance) minister, I was part of that discussion (regarding electoral bonds). No party can survive without resources. In some countries, governments fund political parties. There is no such system in India. Thus, we chose this system of financing political parties," said Gadkari on a question about electoral bonds.





He noted the main intention behind introducing electoral bonds was that political parties get funds directly, but the names (of donors) are not disclosed because "problems arise if the party in power changes".





The road transport and highways minister said just like a media house needs a sponsor to finance an event, political parties also require funds to run their affairs. -- PTI

