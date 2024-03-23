RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India protests Germany's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
March 23, 2024  14:43
image
India on Saturday summoned the German deputy chief of mission here and lodged a strong protest against the country's foreign ministry's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
 
The German envoy Georg Enzweiler was summoned by officials in the external affairs ministry and told that the German Foreign Ministry's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest were an interference in India's judicial process and any "biased assumptions" were "most unwarranted", an MEA official said.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson had "taken note" of Kejriwal's arrest.

"We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case," the German official had said.

"The German deputy chief of mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India's strong protest on their Foreign Office spokesperson's comments on our internal affairs," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary," he said.
 
"India is a vibrant and robust democracy with the rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted," Jaiswal said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LSG hoping for good start from fit-again Rahul
LSG hoping for good start from fit-again Rahul

The focus will be on K L Rahul's form and fitness when he returns after a quadriceps injury lay-off to lead Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 opener against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday.

AAP claims Delhi office 'sealed' ahead of LS polls
AAP claims Delhi office 'sealed' ahead of LS polls

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it is against the "level playing field" promised by the Constitution.

Gavaskar lauds Gaikwad's 'debut as a captain'
Gavaskar lauds Gaikwad's 'debut as a captain'

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was mighty impressed with Chennai Super Kings's new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and lauded him for the way he maneuvered his bowlers during the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Chennai, on...

6 Congress rebels, 3 Independent MLAs in Himachal join BJP
6 Congress rebels, 3 Independent MLAs in Himachal join BJP

Though Sukhu has been putting up a brave face and there appears to be no immediate threat to his government, the BJP is looking to bring down his dispensation with bypoll wins amid a view that it may draw more legislators of the ruling...

All eyes on Panyda, Gill as MI take on Titans
All eyes on Panyda, Gill as MI take on Titans

Hardik Pandya will be aiming to build on the rich legacy of his predecessor Rohit Sharma when he begins his Mumbai Indians captaincy stint in the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans, a team that the star all-rounder himself marshalled...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances