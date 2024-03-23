Haryana CM Saini allocates portfolios, keeps key home dept with himself





The portfolios were allocated late Friday night.





According to a government order, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will keep the home, revenue and disaster management, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, information and public relations and languages and culture, mines and geology, administration of justice and foreign cooperation departments.





Saini will also keep the criminal investigation department, law, personnel and training, Raj Bhavan affairs and any other department not allotted to any minister.





The Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the chief minister, has made the allocation of portfolios to the members of council of ministers, the order said. -- PTI

