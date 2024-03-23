RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Farmers' income didn't double by 2024: Pawar slams govt
March 23, 2024  20:11
image
People in power do not care about the farmers in the country, said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, claiming that the Centre has failed to keep its promise of doubling their income by 2024. 

The veteran politician was addressing a farmers' rally at Indapur in Maharashtra's Pune district in the presence of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders like Sanjay Raut, Balasaheb Thorat and Supriya Sule.

MVA comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

"The situation now is different in the country. The upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections are very important. The prime minister had once assured that farmers' income would be doubled by 2024, but that has not happened," said Pawar.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which elects 48 MPs, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20. 

The 83-year-old NCP leader said the country's farmers have demanded relief over onions. 

"But those in power do not care about the farmers," he said at the rally in Indapur, which is a part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. 

Pawar's daughter and three-term MP Supriya Sule will be contesting from Baramati. 

The former Union agriculture minister said Sena (UBT) leader Raut was put behind bars after he spoke against the government, referring to the Rajya Sabha MP's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case in 2022. 

"Despite his hard work, Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail. In the last Delhi elections, the BJP won only 2 per cent of the seats and the rest was in favour of Kejriwal (AAP), he said. 

The ED on Thursday arrested Kerjiwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. On Friday, he was remanded in ED's custody for six days.
At the rally, Raut also targeted the BJP-led Centre and state government. 
"We don't want your Acche Din'. Give us the days we had before 2014. There's no impact on us after Ajit Pawar joined their alliance. Our party has grown stronger after Eknath Shinde left us. Maharashtra didn't witness the difference after those who left us," he said. -- PTI
