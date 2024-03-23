Extradited gangster Prasad Pujari from China brought to Mumbai





In 2020, the crime branch of the Mumbai police arrested Indira Vithal Pujari, the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari, in connection with an extortion case.





According to the police, Indira (62) and two others had been accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a Mumbai-based builder.





The two accused who were arrested had been identified as Sunil Angane (56) and Sukesh Kumar (28).





A case had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. -- ANI

The Mumbai crime branch officials on Friday brought gangster Prasad Pujari from China to Mumbai, an official said.