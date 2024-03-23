RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Explosive' press meet on excise policy today: Atishi
March 23, 2024  10:25
Delhi minister Atishi
Delhi minister Atishi
A day after a Delhi court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi on Saturday said the ruling party in the national capital will hold an 'explosive' press conference on the money trail in the excise policy case.  

Taking to her official X handle, Atishi posted, "Explosive PC at 10 am today on the money trail from the Delhi Excise Policy. Watch this space."  

Chief Minister Kejriwal was on Friday remanded to ED custody for seven days--till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the central probe agency in connection with alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.  

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after Kejriwal was produced on Friday following his arrest after questioning on Thursday night.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ramadoss's wife, actress Radhika on NDA's TN list
Ramadoss's wife, actress Radhika on NDA's TN list

Sowmiya Anbumani is the president of Pasumai Thayagam, an NGO involved in conservation of nature.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB: The Best Catches!
IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB: The Best Catches!

A look at the best catches of the match.

Karthik backs RCB batters to fire after CSK defeat
Karthik backs RCB batters to fire after CSK defeat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru staged a valiant comeback thanks to Anuj Rawat's 25-ball 48 and Karthik's 26-ball 38 in a 95-run stand lower down to guide the team to 173-6 in 20 overs, but hosts Chennai Super Kings chased down the total...

How CSK's Faith In Gaikwad Paid Off
How CSK's Faith In Gaikwad Paid Off

'It was the confidence of staying with CSK for a year or two at least that helped me a lot and go out there and play my expressive game.'

'Kejriwal has outlived his utility for the BJP'
'Kejriwal has outlived his utility for the BJP'

'The BJP was supporting him from behind in order to bring down the Congress government.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances