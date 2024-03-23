RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Don't mix politics with music: Stalin backs TM Krishna
March 23, 2024  13:13
Noted Carnatic musician TM Krishna
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday backed renowned Carnatic musician T M Krishna and said he is being targeted by a section of people for his progressive ideology.

The CM, in a post on social media said: "It is regrettable that a section of people, due to hatred and with ulterior motives are criticising Krishna as he is continuously talking about the ordinary people and it is in the wake of his progressive political stand."

Stalin backing the noted singer comes against the background of some Carnatic musicians opposing the 'Sangita Kalanidhi' award announced days ago by The Music Academy for Krishna. Such musicians who opposed the award to Krishna had criticised Periyar EV Ramasamy.

The Chief Minister, also the president of ruling DMK, without directly referring to those opposing Krishna, said dragging Periyar into this controversy and castigating the reformist leader was not fair.

The CM lauded the office-bearers of The Music Academy for recognising Krishna. He extended his greetings to the vocalist for the award.

Asserting that Krishna's talent cannot be disputed at all by any person, Stalin appealed that 'narrow-minded politics' be not 'mixed up with music' like mingling religious faith with politics. -- PTI  
