Delhi excise policy scam 'tip of iceberg': Cong MP
March 23, 2024  00:24
Congress' Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu/Courtesy X
Congress' Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu on Friday said the excise policy-linked money laundering case in which Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate is just the tip of an iceberg, Bittu took a different stand from his party on Kejriwal's arrest. 

The Congress on Thursday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "rattled" by the strength of the INDIA bloc and asserted that this would strengthen the alliance further in the Lok Sabha polls. 

In a post on X, Bittu wrote, "Kejriwal and party rose to power promising Swaraj and Jan Lokpal, but ironically they've turned out to be the biggest thugs. This corruption case in Delhi is just the tip of the iceberg.." 

He also posted a video clip, in which he said that the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab had earlier put up massive hoardings telling that 300 corrupt people had been arrested and the state government is committed to providing a corruption-free regime. 

"Now the figure should be increased by 1 and it should be 301 with Arvind Kejriwal's arrest... The same liquor scam has also been carried out in Punjab as well," Bittu alleged. -- PTI
