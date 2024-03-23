RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi excise policy case: K Kavitha's ED custody extended till March 26
March 23, 2024  14:15
image
A court in Delhi on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, till March 26. 
 
The federal probe agency has sought a five-day extension of her custody.
The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

After producing her in court, the ED said that she was confronted with the statements of four people and a forensic report of the data extracted from her phone. The probe agency also told the court that raids were being conducted at the house of her nephew in Hyderabad.

BRS leader's counsel filed a bail plea in court.

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on March 15. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LSG hoping for good start from fit-again Rahul
LSG hoping for good start from fit-again Rahul

The focus will be on K L Rahul's form and fitness when he returns after a quadriceps injury lay-off to lead Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 opener against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday.

AAP claims Delhi office 'sealed' ahead of LS polls
AAP claims Delhi office 'sealed' ahead of LS polls

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it is against the "level playing field" promised by the Constitution.

Gavaskar lauds Gaikwad's 'debut as a captain'
Gavaskar lauds Gaikwad's 'debut as a captain'

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was mighty impressed with Chennai Super Kings's new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and lauded him for the way he maneuvered his bowlers during the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Chennai, on...

6 Congress rebels, 3 Independent MLAs in Himachal join BJP
6 Congress rebels, 3 Independent MLAs in Himachal join BJP

Though Sukhu has been putting up a brave face and there appears to be no immediate threat to his government, the BJP is looking to bring down his dispensation with bypoll wins amid a view that it may draw more legislators of the ruling...

All eyes on Panyda, Gill as MI take on Titans
All eyes on Panyda, Gill as MI take on Titans

Hardik Pandya will be aiming to build on the rich legacy of his predecessor Rohit Sharma when he begins his Mumbai Indians captaincy stint in the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans, a team that the star all-rounder himself marshalled...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances