CBI conducts searches at premises of ex-TMC MP Mahua Moitra: Officials
March 23, 2024  11:18
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in multiple locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case, officials said. 

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation, they said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR against the former Trinamool Congress MP on Thursday on the directives of the Lokpal, which has instructed the agency to file a report within six months, they said. 

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct". 

The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and will again be in the hustings during the upcoming general elections as a TMC candidate from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal. -- PTI
