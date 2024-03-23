RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP making mockery of Ajit Pawar over Lakshadweep LS seat: NCP-SP
March 23, 2024  18:06
Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) on Saturday took potshots at the BJP over its support to the Ajit Pawar-led party for the Lok Sabha elections in Lakshadweep.  

"This is BJP making a mockery and joke out of the Ajit Pawar group and shamelessly trying to show that they are magnanimous in their support.

"They got only 125 votes in the last Lok Sabha elections in Lakshadweep and were a failure. BJP is showing what the Ajit Pawar group means to them," Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson NCP (SP), wrote on X.

He was responding to BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde's statement that the saffron party would support the candidate of NCP (Ajit Pawar) in Lakshadweep. "Together NDA can and NDA will achieve victory," Tawde had said on social media. 

Mohammad Faisal PP, who has been associated with the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, won the Lakshadweep seat in the last general election. 

Congress has fielded former Lok Sabha member Mohammad Hamadullah Sayeed from the constituency. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Faisal polled 22,851 votes, defeating Sayeed by 823 votes. The BJP got 125 votes. -- PTI
