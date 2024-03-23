BJP fields Radhika Sarath Kumar from Virudhunagar in TN





The party has fielded Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam in Puducherry.





Actor R Sarath Kumar had recently merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and joined the BJP along with his wife.





As per the fourth list of candidates released by the BJP central election committee for 14 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry, advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, who had merged his faction with the BJP three years ago, will contest from Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency.





Another advocate by profession, A Ashwathaman, state secretary, has been nominated for Tiruvannamalai.





State general secretary Pon V Balaganapathy has been fielded from the Tiruvallur reserved constituency.





The following are the remaining candidates and the constituencies from where they would seek a mandate: K P Ramalingam for Namakkal, A P Muruganandam (Tiruppur), K Vasantharajan (Pollachi), V V Senthilnathan (Karur), P Karthiyayini (Chidambaram reserved constituency), S G M Ramesh (Nagapattinam reserved constituency), M Muruganandam (Thanjavur), Devnathan Yadav (Sivaganga), state vice president Rama Sreenivasan (Madurai) and B John Pandian (Tenkasi reserved constituency).





Yadav is the founder of Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam and he would contest on the BJP's Lotus symbol.





The saffron party had on March 21 announced its first list of candidates for Tamil Nadu. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday nominated actor-politician Radhika Sarath Kumar as its candidate for the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency for the April 19 polls.