At $642.49 bn, India's forex reserves hit all-time high
March 23, 2024  08:53
India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fourth straight week to hit an all-time high of $642.49 billion in the week ending on March 15, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India. 

During the week, the foreign exchange kitty rose by $6.396 billion. 

Before March 8 week, the reserves rose by $10.470 billion to $636.095 billion. 

During the latest week, India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose by $6.034 billion to $568.386 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed. 

Gold reserves during the week rose from $425 million to $51.140 billion. 

In the calendar year 2023, the RBI added about $58 billion to its foreign exchange kitty. 

In 2022, India's forex kitty slumped by $71 billion cumulatively. -- ANI
