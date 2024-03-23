At $642.49 bn, India's forex reserves hit all-time high





During the week, the foreign exchange kitty rose by $6.396 billion.





Before March 8 week, the reserves rose by $10.470 billion to $636.095 billion.





During the latest week, India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose by $6.034 billion to $568.386 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed.





Gold reserves during the week rose from $425 million to $51.140 billion.





In the calendar year 2023, the RBI added about $58 billion to its foreign exchange kitty.





In 2022, India's forex kitty slumped by $71 billion cumulatively. -- ANI

