RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP claims party head office sealed, to approach EC
March 23, 2024  13:47
image
The Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi has been "sealed off" from all sides, senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission.

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it is against the "level playing field" promised by the Constitution.

"How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This (is) against the 'level playing field' promised in the Indian Constitution. We are seeking time with the Election Commission (EC) to complain against this," the Delhi minister said in her post.

Another senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that all access to the party office has been closed by the central government.

"We will approach EC, the central government has closed all access to AAP head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct," he said in a post on X.

The AAP office at DDU Marg near ITO in central Delhi was also blocked on Friday during a protest by party leaders and volunteers at the BJP headquarters, just a few metres ahead of it, against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister has been remanded in Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal seeks cop's removal from security for alleged misconduct
Kejriwal seeks cop's removal from security for alleged misconduct

A Delhi court has directed to preserve CCTV camera footage.

Don't hate BJP: Kejriwal's wife reads out his message from jail
Don't hate BJP: Kejriwal's wife reads out his message from jail

Kejriwal said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return.

Money went to BJP, arrest JP Nadda: AAP counters ED charges
Money went to BJP, arrest JP Nadda: AAP counters ED charges

Atishi alleged that the BJP received "proceeds of crime" in its bank accounts

CBI raids Mahua Moitra's premises in cash-for-query case
CBI raids Mahua Moitra's premises in cash-for-query case

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation.

Verstappen on pole at Australian Grand Prix
Verstappen on pole at Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Formula One World champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday with Carlos Sainz qualifying alongside on the front row for Ferrari two weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances