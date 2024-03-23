RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
40 killed, 145 hurt in ISIS attack in Russia
March 23, 2024  08:17
image
Multiple deaths and injuries were reported after a group of armed men in combat fatigues stormed into a concert hall in Moscow and unleashed gunfire and detonated explosives among the crowd on Friday (local time), Russian media reported.  

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the massive attack on concert hall in the Russian capital, CNN reported.

Reuters has reported that at least 40 people have been killed and over 100 injured after five armed men fired on the crowd, in one of the worst attacks on Russia in years.  

Russia-based RT News reported, citing unofficial reports, that over 40 people have reportedly been killed and about 130 are wounded. 

Notably, the Russian authorities have not released an official death toll.  

Al Jazeera cited a video posted on social media that showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.  

Another video footage from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke billowing from the burning building, which appeared engulfed in flames.  

Around 100 people were evacuated from the building by firefighters, TASS reported.  

Rescuers are still working to get people off the roof, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.  

More than 50 ambulance teams were sent to Krasnogorsk, a town in the Moscow region, to provide medical care to all those in need, the Moscow Region Ministry of Health told RIA Novosti.  

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has expressed condolences for the people whose loved ones have been killed and called the incident a "terrible tragedy", as reported by CNN.  

"Today a terrible tragedy occurred in the Crocus City center. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident," Sobyanin said in a statement.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahman, Akshay, Sonu, Tiger...
Rahman, Akshay, Sonu, Tiger...

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff grooved to some of their hits at the IPL opening ceremony at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22, 2024.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB: The Best Bowlers!
IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB: The Best Bowlers!

A look at the best bowling performances in the CSK vs RCB match.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Lost In Politics
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Lost In Politics

With the kind of money and talent that has gone into making this movie, a really good biopic of a personality like Savarkar could be made. But this film is lost in polemics, as is the case with almost every biopic and period drama today,...

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, reveals cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, reveals cancer diagnosis

The update from the 42-year-old royal after a "tough couple of months" comes after weeks of speculation over her health and recovery.

60 killed, 145 hurt in ISIS attack at Russian concert hall
60 killed, 145 hurt in ISIS attack at Russian concert hall

The Islamic State of Iran and Syria has claimed responsibility for the massive attack on concert hall in the Russian capital, CNN reported.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances