2 'Bastar Fighters' jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
March 23, 2024  13:58
image
Two jawans of 'Bastar Fighters' were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, police said.
  
The incident occurred in Kirandul police station area along the border of Dantewada-Bijapur district when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, an official said. 

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters - both units of the state police - and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were part of the operation, he said.

While cordoning-off the forest along the inter-district border, two jawans of Bastar Fighters accidently stepped over the pressure IED triggering the blast that left them injured, the official said.

The two were shifted to a local hospital and further airlifted to the state capital for further medication, he said. 

The injured jawans were said to be out of danger, he added. -- PTI 
