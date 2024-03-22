Will lay down guidelines for consultations for Lokayukta: SC





The top court issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on a plea challenging the appointment of Lokayukta in the state on the ground that the leader of the opposition (LoP) was not consulted. Observing that the issue has country-wide ramifications, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said some procedural modalities have to be decided. "Bearing in mind the country-wide ramifications, it will be appropriate for this court to lay down parameters for conducting an effective consultation in such matters.





"This has a country-wide impact because what should be the procedure followed by the state for appointment of Lokayukta when there is a provision in the statue that LoP should be a member some procedure modalities have to be fixed and you must give the person an opportunity to at least discuss the names.





"It can't be that on the previous day he is just being told to give consent to the candidate. This has a country-wide ramification. We must lay down some parameters otherwise the presence of LoP in the committee would have no meaning," the bench said.





The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar of the Congress challenging the appointment of Justice (retired) Satyendra Kumar Singh as Lokayukta on the ground that he was not consulted.

The Supreme Court said on Friday it will lay down the guidelines for the consultation process to be followed by chief ministers, chief justices of high courts and the leaders of the opposition for appointment of the Lokayukta in states.