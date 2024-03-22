RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why Kejriwal withdrew his plea in SC against arrest
March 22, 2024  12:54
Update:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to withdraw his plea against his arrest by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, hours after the apex court agreed to hear the matter. 

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and said since the remand proceedings before the trial court later in the day will be clashing with the hearing in the top court, he be allowed to withdraw the plea.

 He said Kejriwal will contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition. "You may go there (before trial court). Just write an e-mail to the registry. We will see," Justice Khanna told Singhvi. Singhvi said, "I will write a letter to the registry. I had to mention this again before this court so that it is convenient for your lordships". 

 The move came hours after Justice Khanna had told Singhvi that Kejriwal's petition against his arrest would be heard by a three-judge bench during the day. Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday after the ED arrested him. He was arrested hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. -- PTI
