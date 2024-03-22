Vijayakanth's son among DMDK's 5 candidates for Lok Sabha poll





The DMDK is fighting the polls as part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the state.





Party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth announced the candidates for Central Chennai, Tiruvallur (SC), Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar. Prabakar will fight from Virudhunagar.





The DMDK was allotted five LS seats by lead partner AIADMK for the upcoming elections.





Senior party leader and former MLA P Parthasarathy is among the other candidates named by the DMDK. -- PTI

