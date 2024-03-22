RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Totally disappointed with Kejriwal, says his...
March 22, 2024  14:53
Former SC judge Santosh Hegde and Kejriwal's colleague in IAC
Former SC judge Santosh Hegde and Kejriwal's colleague in IAC
Former Supreme Court Judge N Santosh Hegde said on Friday he was totally disappointed with Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in connection with an excise policy linked money-laundering case. 

 Hegde, a former Solicitor General of India, was among the key personalities, including Kejriwal, behind the then 'India Against Corruption' movement, spearheaded by Anna Hazare, more than a decade ago, which had at the time brought the issue of corruption into sharp focus. 

 "It clearly shows that when in power, greed overtakes you," he said on the case against Kejriwal. "I am totally disappointed. I thought AAP (after it came to power) will uphold administrative fairness which is not there. And it is an indication of the fact that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely," he told PTI. 

 After a part of the movement became a political party (AAP), Hegde, the former Karnataka Lokayukta, came out of it. 

 "Special reason for coming out was that politics today is a den of corruption. No political party is free from it. The India Against Corruption movement was fighting against corruption in administration. It was our principle that we will stay out of politics and try to clean politics. But then a group of people decided that we should enter into politics (and then went on to form AAP) and clean it which I never believed can be done successfully. And I think what's happening today in AAP is an example of what I thought was correct," Hegde said. 

 He said Kejriwal had come home to invite him to join the party but he did not agree. Hegde also shared his views on oft-repeated allegations levelled by opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA government of misusing Central agencies like ED and CBI in corruption cases and targeting them.

 "Allegation of parties in opposition that the ruling party is doing it only for destroying opposition, I don't believe it. Yes, they are selectively doing this. But that is no offence at all. Because in criminal jurisprudence, there is no Article 14 (of the Constitution)...does not apply equality.

 "And one day when they will come to power, they will go against the BJP. So, ultimately there will be complete justice, is it? If they don't do it against the opposition, then when they come to power they won't do it against these people also. At least 50 per cent justice is being done now," he said. In the coming Lok Sabha elections, Hegde said he wants every eligible person to vote.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Who Will Lead Their Teams to Glory?
Who Will Lead Their Teams to Glory?

Let's delve into the world of IPL 2024 and meet the captains who are ready to leave their mark on cricket's biggest stage.

IPL Opener: Kohli targets historic feats vs CSK
IPL Opener: Kohli targets historic feats vs CSK

If Kohli scores six runs, he will become the first Indian in history to score 12,000 runs in T20s.

Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache
Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache

Nearly Rs 3,400 crore (Rs 34 billion) in cash and other items were seized in the elections in 2022-2023, an increase of 835 per cent over 2017-2018.

'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'

'If Kejriwal is adamant on running his government from jail, then his government could be dismissed and Article 356 imposed on Delhi, in other words President's rule in Delhi.'

Kejriwal arrested because of his deeds: Anna Hazare
Kejriwal arrested because of his deeds: Anna Hazare

'I had told him that our job is not to make excise policy. Even a small child knows that liquor is bad. I had asked him to stay away from this (excise policy) issue. But he went ahead and made the policy'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances