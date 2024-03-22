RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stock markets rise for 3rd session
March 22, 2024  17:17
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight session on Friday, following gains in index majors L&T, ITC and Maruti and a record rally in the US markets after the Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year.

 After falling in early trade, markets staged a smart recovery. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 190.75 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 72,831.94. However, a sharp correction in IT and tech stocks limited the rise. During the day, it jumped 474.43 points or 0.65 per cent to 73,115.62. 

 The NSE Nifty advanced 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent to 22,096.75. From the Sensex basket, Sun Pharma, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Titan, ITC, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel were the major gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC denies bail to K Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case
SC denies bail to K Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case

The bench said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment.

BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with Naveen Patnaik's BJD
BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with Naveen Patnaik's BJD

Talks on pre-poll alliance were being held between the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the opposition BJP for the past few days.

It's Starc vs Cummins as KKR face Sunrisers in opener
It's Starc vs Cummins as KKR face Sunrisers in opener

KKR's most successful leader Gautam Gambhir is back in his second innings as a mentor. His partnership with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, a shrewd tactician in domestic circuit, will be the key to their revival.

Can Rishabh Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?
Can Rishabh Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?

IPL: Comeback-man Pant the highlight as Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings

'Should deal with pressure moments well and come up on the right side'
'Should deal with pressure moments well and come up on the right side'

The Punjab Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2024 at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances