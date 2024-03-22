RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest today
March 22, 2024  00:15
No special Supreme Court bench was being set up on Thursday night to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, sources said here. They said the plea was likely to be heard on Friday. 

The plea, filed hours after the Delhi High Court denied him protection from arrest in the case, did not show up in the list of businesses of the apex court for Friday. 

The AAP moved the Supreme Court on Thursday late evening after the ED arrested Kejriwal. 

The agency took him to its headquarters in central Delhi. The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi high court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. 

In a day of fast-paced developments, a 10-member ED team led by an additional director reached his official residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines in the national capital soon after the high court order and carried out searches. 

He was arrested more than two hours after the ED team arrived at his residence, officials said. -- PTI
