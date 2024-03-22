RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC refuses bail to K Kavitha, asks lawyer not to be emotional
March 22, 2024  12:40
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case. 

 A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice which this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol. The bench said as far as Kavitha's plea challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is concerned, the court is issuing notice to the ED and seeking its response in six weeks. 

 "The petition challenging the provisions will come up with the pending matters," the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kavitha. At the outset, Sibal told the bench that he has one request to the court that he should not be asked to go to the high court. 

 "Please see what is happening in our country. People are being arrested on the basis of an approver's statement. I am very upset," he said. 

The bench told Sibal, "As a counsel, you should never be upset. Don't be so emotional. Main writ petition can be put up for hearing with other petitions (pending matters) in July. As far as bail is concerned, we are very clear, you have to go to the trial court." 

 When Sibal referred to the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and other political leaders, the bench asked him not to make political statements.
