SC bench set to hear Kejriwal's plea against arrest
March 22, 2024  11:11
image
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

 Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. The CJI asked Singhvi to mention his plea before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Singhvi then rushed to Justice Khanna's court and mentioned the matter.

 Justice Khanna said Kejriwal's plea would be heard by a three-judge bench which will assemble in a while. Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday after the ED arrested him. PTI
