Ruckus in RJD even in Jharkhandt; 3 police personnel injured





The RJD, which is part of the ruling coalition of the state, organised a district-level Holi Milan programme at Datmi village under Hunterganj police station area, around 200 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.





The programme was also attended by minister Satyanand Bhokta.





After Bhokta left the venue, an uproarious scene was created by some miscreants during a musical programme by a Bhojpuri singer, the police said.





"The miscreants tried to create disturbance on the stage. Police personnel became the target after they tried to pacify them. Stones were thrown towards the personnel," Hunterganj police station in-charge Sanoj Kumar Chaudhary said.





Chaudhary said that he too received minor injuries.





"Sub-inspector Dilip Yadav, IRB jawan Avinash Kumar and a lady performer received serious injuries. -- PTI

At least three police personnel were injured while trying to control a crowd during a Holi Milan programme organised by the RJD in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, an official said.