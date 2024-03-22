RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rs 80 lakh fine on Air India for violating crew safety guidelines
March 22, 2024  18:02
image
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on Air India for violations of norms related to flight duty time limitations and fatigue management system of flight crew. 

 The decision came after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a spot audit of Air India in January, during which evidence was collected and fleet-wise random reports were analysed. 

 "The analysis of reports and evidence revealed that Air India Limited operated flight(s) with both flight crew aged above 60 years flying together in a few instances. 

 "... the operator was also found deficient in providing adequate weekly rest, adequate rest before & after ultra-long range flights and adequate rest on layover to the flight crew, which violates the extant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements pertaining to FDTL," the regulator said in a release. 

 Further, the DGCA said there were instances of exceeding duty periods, wrongly marked training records and overlapping duties. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC denies bail to K Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case
SC denies bail to K Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case

The bench said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment.

BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with Naveen Patnaik's BJD
BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with Naveen Patnaik's BJD

Talks on pre-poll alliance were being held between the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the opposition BJP for the past few days.

It's Starc vs Cummins as KKR face Sunrisers in opener
It's Starc vs Cummins as KKR face Sunrisers in opener

KKR's most successful leader Gautam Gambhir is back in his second innings as a mentor. His partnership with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, a shrewd tactician in domestic circuit, will be the key to their revival.

Can Rishabh Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?
Can Rishabh Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?

IPL: Comeback-man Pant the highlight as Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings

'Should deal with pressure moments well and come up on the right side'
'Should deal with pressure moments well and come up on the right side'

The Punjab Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2024 at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances