RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi to offer legal aid to Kejriwal family
March 22, 2024  09:10
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured them of his and the grand old party's support following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, as per party sources.

Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family on Friday to offer further legal assistance, added the source.

The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday evening and took him to the agency's headquarters in New Delhi, officials said.

AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest, while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support.

Pointing to the arrests of two opposition chief ministers and the freezing of a bank account of the Congress, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday asked the BJP to stop doing politics behind the ED. -- AAP
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AAP faces its biggest challenge right before Lok Sabha polls
AAP faces its biggest challenge right before Lok Sabha polls

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday night could not have come at a worse time for the Aam Aadmi Party, which is already grappling with the absence of its top leadership from action.

Is Macron Planning To Box Putin?
Is Macron Planning To Box Putin?

Or is he training for the Olympics in Paris this July?

Insurance: How You Can Lose Money
Insurance: How You Can Lose Money

In numerous instances, family members are unaware of an insurance policy's existence, let alone its details.

'Distance has never been a factor for us'
'Distance has never been a factor for us'

'In a world obsessed with counting likes and followers, I count my blessings in doing what I love, and doing it my way.'

In Pictures - Wales one win from Euro 2024; Greece in playoffs
In Pictures - Wales one win from Euro 2024; Greece in playoffs

IMAGES from the Euro 2024 qualifiers played on Thursday night

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances