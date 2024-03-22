Rahul Gandhi to offer legal aid to Kejriwal family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured them of his and the grand old party's support following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, as per party sources.



Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family on Friday to offer further legal assistance, added the source.



The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday evening and took him to the agency's headquarters in New Delhi, officials said.



AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest, while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support.



Pointing to the arrests of two opposition chief ministers and the freezing of a bank account of the Congress, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday asked the BJP to stop doing politics behind the ED. -- AAP

