RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab: Toll in Sangrur spurious liquor case rises to 8
March 22, 2024  00:37
image
The death toll due to the suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur has risen to eight, with three more persons succumbing, officials said on Thursday, as police made another arrest and recovered ethanol and raw material used for making alcohol.. 

Punjab finance and excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is under ire from the opposition over the incident which took place in his Dirba assembly constituency, expressed grief and said the accused will not be spared. 

The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have hit out at the AAP government over the Sangrur hooch tragedy. 

On Wednesday, police had said five men died after consuming spurious Liquor and some were hospitalised. 

Three of those hospitalised at Rajindra hospital in Patiala succumbed during treatment, taking the toll to eight, officials said on Thursday. 

They further said 12 more persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Condemning the incident, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Sangrur hooch tragedy was indicative of the state of affairs in Punjab as well as those in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's home district of Sangrur. 

Badal demanded a judicial probe into the incident. Rejecting the SDM-level probe ordered into the tragedy, Badal said "such a junior officer cannot identify the kingpins behind this illegal trade or indict politicians sheltering them." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal arrested in money-laundering case, will remain Delhi CM
Kejriwal arrested in money-laundering case, will remain Delhi CM

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi high court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

Qwik Supply with RIL links donated Rs 385 cr to BJP, Rs 25 cr to Shiv Sena
Qwik Supply with RIL links donated Rs 385 cr to BJP, Rs 25 cr to Shiv Sena

Qwik Supply, the third largest donor to political parities using electoral bonds, bought Rs 410 crore bonds between 2021-22 and 2023-24, and gave all but Rs 25 crore to the BJP.

Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy; 2nd accused held

The postmortem report of the slain children has revealed that the assailant stabbed the elder brother 13 times and his sibling 11 times, officials said, adding injury marks have been found on the neck, chest and other parts of bodies of...

'Kohli is in a great frame of mind'
'Kohli is in a great frame of mind'

Bobat also backed England all-rounder Will Jacks to come in handy.

'A Kejriwal will emerge from every house'
'A Kejriwal will emerge from every house'

She alleged that the ED has become a "political tool" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances