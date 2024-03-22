Punjab: Toll in Sangrur spurious liquor case rises to 8





Punjab finance and excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is under ire from the opposition over the incident which took place in his Dirba assembly constituency, expressed grief and said the accused will not be spared.





The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have hit out at the AAP government over the Sangrur hooch tragedy.





On Wednesday, police had said five men died after consuming spurious Liquor and some were hospitalised.





Three of those hospitalised at Rajindra hospital in Patiala succumbed during treatment, taking the toll to eight, officials said on Thursday.





They further said 12 more persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Condemning the incident, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Sangrur hooch tragedy was indicative of the state of affairs in Punjab as well as those in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's home district of Sangrur.





Badal demanded a judicial probe into the incident. Rejecting the SDM-level probe ordered into the tragedy, Badal said "such a junior officer cannot identify the kingpins behind this illegal trade or indict politicians sheltering them." -- PTI

The death toll due to the suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur has risen to eight, with three more persons succumbing, officials said on Thursday, as police made another arrest and recovered ethanol and raw material used for making alcohol..