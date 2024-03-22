RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab CM reaches Delhi to meet Kejriwal's family
March 22, 2024  14:25
Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann. File pic
Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann. File pic
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached the residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday afternoon, a day after the Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case. 

 "Mann will be meeting the family members," a party functionary said. Earlier in the day, Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai also visited Kejriwal's residence to meet the family. Initially, he claimed that he was not allowed to meet them but later he had a meeting with them. 

 The AAP staged a protest near ITO against the arrest of their national convener. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Who Will Lead Their Teams to Glory?
Who Will Lead Their Teams to Glory?

Let's delve into the world of IPL 2024 and meet the captains who are ready to leave their mark on cricket's biggest stage.

IPL Opener: Kohli targets historic feats vs CSK
IPL Opener: Kohli targets historic feats vs CSK

If Kohli scores six runs, he will become the first Indian in history to score 12,000 runs in T20s.

Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache
Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache

Nearly Rs 3,400 crore (Rs 34 billion) in cash and other items were seized in the elections in 2022-2023, an increase of 835 per cent over 2017-2018.

'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'

'If Kejriwal is adamant on running his government from jail, then his government could be dismissed and Article 356 imposed on Delhi, in other words President's rule in Delhi.'

Kejriwal arrested because of his deeds: Anna Hazare
Kejriwal arrested because of his deeds: Anna Hazare

'I had told him that our job is not to make excise policy. Even a small child knows that liquor is bad. I had asked him to stay away from this (excise policy) issue. But he went ahead and made the policy'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances