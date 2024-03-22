Ponmudy sworn in as Minister by Governor Ravi





About three months after he lost his post following his conviction by the Madras High Court on 19 December 2023 in a disproportionate assets case, Ponmudy is now again the Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education.





In a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ponmudy in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and a couple of other Ministers including Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ma Subramanian.





Ponmudy was assigned higher education portfolio, which was briefly held by Backward Classes Minister R S Rajakannappan. -- PTI

