Ponmudy sworn in as Minister by Governor Ravi
March 22, 2024  17:15
TN governor RN Ravi
TN governor RN Ravi
Senior DMK leader K Ponmudy was on Friday sworn in as Minister by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, a day after the Supreme Court's nudge.

 About three months after he lost his post following his conviction by the Madras High Court on 19 December 2023 in a disproportionate assets case, Ponmudy is now again the Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education. 

 In a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ponmudy in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and a couple of other Ministers including Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ma Subramanian. 

 Ponmudy was assigned higher education portfolio, which was briefly held by Backward Classes Minister R S Rajakannappan. -- PTI
