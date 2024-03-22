RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM behaving like a tin-pot dictator: Derek O'Brien
March 22, 2024  17:05
image
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of behaving like a "tin-pot dictator," and said the BJP-led Centre was arresting opposition leaders in its desperation to secure win in the upcoming elections. 

 "The Prime Minister is behaving like a tin-pot dictator, arresting opponents, election agents, transferring state government officials... Changing rules in desperation to win seats... Why?" said O'Brien, who is in Delhi for a meeting of opposition INDIA bloc leaders with the Chief Election Commissioner, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

 INDIA bloc parties are rallying behind Kejriwal, with the TMC making its first appearance with the opposition alliance partners since seat-sharing talks with Congress in West Bengal failed, and it announced going solo in the Lok Sabha polls. 

 "The Director General of Police (DGP) West Bengal was changed thrice in 24 hours... Why wasn't the ED director changed?" the TMC Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha said. The TMC leader also expressed confidence that his party will get a higher share of seats in West Bengal.

 "Whatever number BJP finishes in Bengal, the TMC will at least be double that number."
