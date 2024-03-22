RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No material to show wrongdoing by Kejriwal: Lawyer
March 22, 2024  21:48
image
Arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer on Friday told a Delhi court that there was "no material" or "evidence" to show any wrongdoing in excise policy formulation or receipt of any proceeds by the AAP supremo. 

The 55-year-old Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday under the anti-money laundering law from his official residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi. 

He was produced on Friday before the Rouse Avenue court, which sent him to the ED's custody till March 28. 

While opposing the ED's demand for his custody, Kejriwal's lawyer told the court "that the present case is stitched together only on the basis of statements of co-accused and statement of officers who are working under the control of the complainant herein i.e. LG of Delhi". 

"There is no material or evidence to show any wrongdoing in policy formulation or any receipt of any proceeds by the arrestee. That despite investigating the matter for over the year and despite conducting more than 200 raids, no incriminating material showing involvement of arrestee in any crime or involvement in any process/ activity was found," he contended. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJD-BJP poll alliance talks fail, both parties to go solo in Odisha
BJD-BJP poll alliance talks fail, both parties to go solo in Odisha

Talks on pre-poll alliance were being held between the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the opposition BJP for the past few days.

IPL PIX, CSK vs RCB: Rawat, Karthik guide Bengaluru to respectable total
IPL PIX, CSK vs RCB: Rawat, Karthik guide Bengaluru to respectable total

Images from the IPL 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Hyderabad co got big projects close to dates of electoral bond purchases
Hyderabad co got big projects close to dates of electoral bond purchases

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd made a number of electoral bond purchases close to the date of bagging crucial projects, including the all-weather Zojila tunnel that is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore in...

Court sends Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28
Court sends Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court said Kejriwal will be produced before the court on March 28 at 2 pm.

Kejriwal 'kingpin' of excise scam, 'kickback' used in polls: ED
Kejriwal 'kingpin' of excise scam, 'kickback' used in polls: ED

The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in the Goa assembly elections came from four hawala routes.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances