Modi got arrested Arvind out of...: Kejriwal's wife
March 22, 2024  18:41
image
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday said his arrest was a betrayal with the people of Delhi, and lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
   
Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
 
In a post in Hindi on X, Sunita Kejriwal said, "Modi-ji got your thrice-elected chief minister arrested due to his arrogance of power and is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal with the people of Delhi. Your chief minister has always stood with you. Whether inside (jail) or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public is supreme and knows everything. Jai Hind."
 
The ED has produced Kejriwal in a court and sought his 10-day custody. The court's order is awaited. 
