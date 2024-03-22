RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lalu to give tickets to daughters Misa and Rohini
March 22, 2024  15:31
Rohini with Lalu during his kidney transplant in Singapore
Ending days of speculation, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has decided to give tickets to his two daughters -- Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya -- to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Both Misa and Rohini are doctors.

According to sources in RJD, Lalu and his wife, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, have finally decided in favour of their daughters and ignored several party MLAs.

Misa Bharti is an RJD Rajya Sabha MP and is likely to contest from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat in Patna. She is not new to politics and has unsuccessfully contested from this seat in 2014 and 2019. She was defeated by BJP's Ram Kirpal Yadav twice by a vote margin of 38,000 and 39,000 respectively.

Ram Kirpal Yadav was once a close aide of Lalu and was in fact known as his 'Hanuman', but he revolted against his mentor in 2014 when Lalu gave the ticket to Misa instead of him.

Ram Kirpal defeated Misa and was rewarded by PM Narendra Modi, who inducted him in his Cabinet.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Lalu won from the Saran seat but was defeated from the Pataliputra seat by his friend-turned-foe Ranjan Yadav of JD-U. Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya will contest from Saran. 

It may be recalled that Rohini donated her kidney to Lalu in 2022. She lives in Singapore with her husband and children. 

The Saran seat is currently held by Rajiv Pratap Rudy of  the BJP. Rudy, a former BJP Union Minister. 

Rohini is Lalu's fourth offspring to contest polls after Misa, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap. Rabri, a former CM, is also a Member of of the Legislative Council.
-- MI Khan/Patna
